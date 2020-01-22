Lexington teen continues road to recovery following dual organ transplant

Less than two months after a heart and kidney transplant, doctors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital are planning to discharge Lexington teen Marquis Davis.

Marquis Davis has been at Cincinnati Children's Hospital since his dual organ transplant on Dec. 1, 2019.

"Overall, they're happy,” Davis’ sister Porsha Jackson said about his doctors. “They've been pleased with everything they've been seeing."

Davis has been in the hospital since his surgery on December 1, but he's not headed home just yet. Davis and his mom will be staying at the Ronald McDonald House to make sure he's in close proximity to the hospital.

"He has to be there every day,” Jackson said. “He has to do lab work and make sure everything stays consistent, stays the same."

It's not a totally unfamiliar process for this family, as Davis was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and had his first heart transplant at only three years old.

"It's more intense because it was two organs instead of just one,” Jackson said. “Last time, it was just the heart, now it's a kidney and the heart, so I think there's a lot more that he has to do than he did last time."

Last time, Davis' body rejected the organ. So, as Davis pushes through appointments, lab work, and cardiac rehab, his family is pushing the fear of rejection a second time to the back of their minds.

"That's something they've got to tell us, but you don't want to think about,” Jackson said. “But, he's been fighting this long, so I think he'll be alright, he's just ready to come home."

Davis' family said if his progress continues, he should get to come home sometime in March.

Meanwhile, the Consolidated Baptist Church is holding a service of celebration for Davis' continued recovery on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m.