Lexington teen rushed to hospital after gun accidentally discharges

Sun 7:19 AM, Jun 09, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A 19-year-old is fighting for his life at UK hospital after an accidental shooting in Lexington early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Ohio Street.

According to officers, the teen went into surgery with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the teen accidentally discharged the weapon, but are withholding additional details as they continue the investigation.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with additional details as they become available.

 
