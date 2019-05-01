Lexington to hold downtown July 4 fireworks show on R.J. Corman property

Lexington has announced its July 4 fireworks show will return to the R.J. Corman Railroad Co. site in downtown.

This comes after many were disappointed with the 2018 fireworks show, which launched from the top of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton thanked Ball Homes and Central Bank for sponsoring the event, and she thanked R.J. Corman for allowing the city to use its land to launch fireworks at West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

Zambelli Fireworks is returning to launch the fireworks after last year, and both the city and the company say the R.J. Corman site is a better location to have a large fireworks display.