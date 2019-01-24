Lexington tow truck drivers staying busy during winter weather

With roads expected to be slick the next few days, drivers are bound to see more tow trucks out and about.

Zachary Bird from Roberts Heavy Duty Towing, Inc. has spent more than ten years behind the wheel of a tow truck. He said he loves his job because he gets to help people and he's not cooped up in an office all day.

"I mean this is my office," said Bird. "I come to work every day and I climb up in my office and make sure everything is good, where I need it to be, and we hit the road and help customers throughout the city."

While he stays busy year-round, Bird said calls have really picked up during Lexington's recent bout of winter weather.

"I typically run between eight and 12 calls a day. Over the last couple of days where we've had the weather that's been a little rough, it's been a whole lot busier," he said.

When tow truck drivers come across incidents caused by snow and ice, Bird said too often it's the case where people "overdrive" road conditions, causing them to lose control.

"They just try too hard to get somewhere too fast when they need to just slow down and take their time," Bird said.

To avoid a situation where you'd need a tow yourself, Bird said do what the pros do and start every drive with a pre-trip check.

"Start your vehicle, let it warm up. Don't just jump in it with all the ice and the snow all over it because that impairs your vision and that's going to cause a collision," he said.

Bird also recommends checking your tire pressure, tread depth, and also your vehicle's oil. Vital maintenance will make sure your ride can handle the elements and get you where you're going safely.

"Your vehicle is going to treat you as good as you treat it," Bird said.

Finally, if you see a tow truck helping someone on the side of the road, make sure you slow down and move over a lane if possible to avoid an accident.