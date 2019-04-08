Lexington tree-planting event to mark 20th anniversary Saturday

A Lexington tree-planting event is marking its 20th anniversary Saturday.

Reforest the Bluegrass will take place 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at Masterson Station Park. This is the same location where they held the first event.

"Reforest the Bluegrass is an opportunity for trees to bring our community together making Lexington a better place to live," Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Since beginning Reforest the Bluegrass, volunteers have planted more than 136,000 tree seedlings which have restored more than 185 acres of flood plains.