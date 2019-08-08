Lexington vigil focuses on victims, survivors of 'everyday' violence

A couple hundred people showed up Thursday night at the courthouse plaza in downtown Lexington for a vigil to honor victims and survivors of gun violence.

"You take a life, they're not coming back," said Deana Howard, whose son Sean was shot and killed in 2017. "We have to deal waking up every morning and them not being there."

At the vigil survivors read the names of the victims from recent mass shootings across the country, as well as those killed in what they call "everyday" gun violence here in Lexington. They observed a 100-second moment of silence in memory of the 100 people who lose their lives every day to gun violence across the country, organizers said.

"Where are we going to be safe?" said Anita Franklin, whose son Antonio was shot and killed in 2014. "We've got to start speaking up, working together, and make this back how it's supposed to be: a beautiful city."

Unfortunately many of those who have lost loved ones to violence have been there before for similar reasons and similar rallies. They told WKYT's Garrett Wymer that they hope this time is the last time. But if it isn't, they say they won't give up on their mission to try to make sure others don't feel the pain they do.

"We'd rather be having birthday parties, graduation parties. But here we are," said Kenya Ballard, who has lost several families members to gun violence over the past few years. "We're going to keep doing these events, we're going to keep raising awareness, we're going to keep letting people know that this isn't the solution, this isn't what we want."

Thursday's vigil was organized by Moms Demand Action.