Lexington waste collectors honor work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It's been 51 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, but people in Lexington will never forget his push for equality.

On March 28, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went to Memphis to aid thousands of sanitation workers in fighting for union rights.

"Dr. King dared to dream that people had the right not to ask for, not to beg for, not to plead for, but to demand equality," said Pastor Winston Taylor.

Dozens of people from Lexington's Division of Waste Management gathered for their annual People's Right in Demanding Equality (PRIDE) event Thursday as a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s work.

"It didn't say garbage workers, it didn't say sanitation workers, it said people," said Ada Jennings. "That means everybody: black, white, yellow, brown. It meant male and female, young and old."

While workers believe progress has been made over the years, there is still more work to be done.

"When one worker is treated less than equal than all workers must rise up together and declare we must all be equal," Taylor said.

With the help of Mayor Linda Gorton, April 4 was declared Lexington PRIDE Day.