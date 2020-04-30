Lexington will not open public pools this summer

Mayor Linda Gorton has announced that Lexington’s public pools will not open this summer because of the health risks of COVID-19.

A statement from the Mayor’s office reads that the decision follows guidance from Governor Andy Beshear and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

“Protecting the health of our citizens and our employees has to come first,” Gorton said. “The Governor and the CDC are encouraging us to practice social distancing. Children and swimming pools just don’t make for good social distancing. As much as I would like to open our pools this summer, it’s not responsible.”

