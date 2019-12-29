Pizza Hut responds to allegation of racism at Lexington location

A pizza delivery ended with an allegation of racism on Friday.

The post in question comes from a woman who claims she ordered food from the Pizza Hut on Waller Avenue in Lexington.

The customer posted screenshots of a series of texts she said came from her delivery driver.

In the Facebook post, the woman said she didn't know she left a 9 cent tip on her pizza delivery order. She said the driver first called her and then began texting her roommate, allegedly refusing to deliver the food.

One text message said, "You're the type that should be hung," another read, "Come here and kiss my feet." A text called the customers a racial slur.

People who commented on the post, which has been shared more than 1,600 times, are calling on the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to investigate, because in some of the texts, the Pizza Hut employee threatens to spit in the food.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut told WKYT, "We were shocked by the driver’s text messages but have no reason to believe anyone’s food was actually compromised. Nevertheless the driver’s threats and language are completely unacceptable and she has been terminated as a result."