Lexington woman accused in crash that killed 10-year-old requests bond reduction

The woman accused of causing a deadly crash while driving under the influence appeared before a judge on Friday.

Sequoyah Collins and her attorney asked for a bond reduction in court on Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy)

In court, Sequoyah Collins and her attorney asked the judge to set a hearing that would reduce Collins’ bond.

Collins faces several charges in connection to the crash. She was originally charged with DUI in the July 5 crash but was later charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

Investigators say when she got behind the wheel, her blood-alcohol content was .211 and she had cocaine in her system. Officers also say she was driving double the speed limit when she crossed an intersection on Tates Creek Road and slammed into another car.

A passenger in that car, 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez, died.

Collins’ bond is currently set at $152,500.

The hearing to discuss bond reduction is set for January 10, 2020.

