Judge refuses to lower bond of woman charged in DUI crash that killed Lexington girl

A woman charged in connection to a deadly DUI crash will remain in jail.

Sequoyah Collins had a bond reduction hearing Friday. She's charged with the murder of 10-year-old Alexia Hernandez.

On Friday afternoon the judge refused to lower Collins' bond. The bond will stay at $152,500 full cash.

Before the hearing, some emotional moments took place inside the courtroom.

There was a testimony from a police officer who was on the scene that night. As he testified, the mother of the 10-year-old girl killed broke down.

Collins herself was also seen crying and wiping away tears.

Investigators say Collins was driving double the speed limit, had a blood-alcohol content of .211 and had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash.

Collins was first charged with DUI but was later charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

The judge decided not to reduce Collins' bond and he says the circumstances haven't changed.