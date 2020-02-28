Lexington woman accused of blocking school bus, almost hitting deputy with her car

The Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman after they say she blocked a school bus with her car and then nearly hit a deputy while speeding away from the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was called Friday morning to a complaint about a car blocking a school bus on D. Anders Road, about 8 miles west of London.

The sheriff's office says while the deputy was talking to the driver of the car, 33-year-old Nicole Rose, of Lexington, she sped away, almost hitting the deputy.

A short time later, we're told Rose's car was found abandoned behind a business on KY 192 about three miles.

Anyone with information about Rose should call the Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600.