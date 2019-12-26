Lexington woman accused of trying to run over victim

A woman is accused of trying to run someone over while she had a baby in the back seat of her vehicle.

Lexington police arrested Teresa Stonestreet Monday night.

An arrest citation states that Stonestreet aimed her vehicle in the direction of a person, intentionally trying to hit the victim.

According to police, she missed her intended target, but she did hit a car, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Stonestreet is charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

