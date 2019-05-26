Lexington woman charged with endangerment after 3-year-old walks to school

A Lexington woman is behind bars after a 3-year-old child in her care showed up at school alone.

Officers were called to Cardinal Valley Elementary School on Mandalay Road on Friday after the school reported the child had walked there. Police say the child had walked about a half mile, crossing three intersections to get to the school.

When officers went to the child’s home on Rugby Road they found 34-year-old Emma Corey, who told police she thought the child had been playing hide and seek.

She is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

