Woman accused of stealing over $100K from Lexington business

A Versailles woman faces 20 counts of forgery after allegedly cashing false checks totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

A Lexington business reported a former employee, Carolyn Hall, was suspected of generating checks without their consent and making them payable to herself.

Police said Hall admitted to the theft in an audio recording and a confession letter. They said Hall took $119,020 between April 6, 2018 and Nov. 21, 2019. Police said she cashed 121 checks in that time.

The checks were allegedly deposited into PNC accounts maintained and/or cashed at Central Bank and third-party locations.

Police said Hall turned herself in. She also faces a charge of theft by deception.