Lexington woman collecting Thanksgiving donations for One Parent Scholar House

A Lexington woman is working to make sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving. She started collecting donations last week, and the amount she's received in a short amount of time is overwhelming.

"I have yams, corn, green beans, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and cranberry sauce," Candis Morgan, the woman organizing the food drive, said.

"About a month ago I was sitting and just eating lunch and I was just thinking you know I have a good Thanksgiving dinner every year, and I just decided I should do something for the community," Morgan said.

That's when she made a post on Snapchat, while her friends spread the word on other platforms. By just looking at the pantry, you wouldn't be able to tell her first-ever Thanksgiving food drive kicked off just a week ago.

"I want to say I almost have like about 80 completed bags already and this is week one," Morgan said.

Her goal is to get enough for at least 95 families by November 18. That's a large number, which is why she's hoping the volunteering won't stop once donations are finished.

"I'm hoping to have at least 20-25 people and almost do like an assembly line to pass the basket down and put an item in it and keep them up here," Morgan said.

From there, she'll deliver them to the One Parent Scholar House. It's a big task, but it's just the latest in a list of community events she's organized.

"I feel like in life I am very blessed to have what I have and everything and I know some kids don't have much of anything and it breaks my heart," Morgan said.

Which is why when this drive is over, Morgan says she's gong to do another drive of warm winter clothing like socks, gloves and toboggans.