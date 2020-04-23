Lexington woman comes out winner on “Let’s Make a Deal”

A Lexington woman won big time after appearing on the CBS game show ‘Let’s Make A Deal.’

Photo: WKYT

Michelle Raney and two of her co-workers from Hogg Therapy in Madison County dressed as pigs for the show.

Host Wayne Brady gave Michelle one minute and 30 seconds to unlock a box.

As time wound down to the last second, she popped the lock and walked away with $500 and a Ford Fiesta.

“When I saw that thing pop open, I was jumping up and down. I was screaming ‘I can’t believe this just happened’,” says Raney.

Raney tells WKYT she plans to sell the Ford, valued at around $18,000. She’ll take that money plus the $500 she won and help kids in Madison County with therapy needs.

