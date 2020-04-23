Lexington woman comes out winner on “Let’s Make a Deal”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A Lexington woman won big time after appearing on the CBS game show ‘Let’s Make A Deal.’
Photo: WKYT
Michelle Raney and two of her co-workers from Hogg Therapy in Madison County dressed as pigs for the show.
Host Wayne Brady gave Michelle one minute and 30 seconds to unlock a box.
As time wound down to the last second, she popped the lock and walked away with $500 and a Ford Fiesta.
“When I saw that thing pop open, I was jumping up and down. I was screaming ‘I can’t believe this just happened’,” says Raney.
Raney tells WKYT she plans to sell the Ford, valued at around $18,000. She’ll take that money plus the $500 she won and help kids in Madison County with therapy needs.