Lexington woman describes how Warren Rosenthal influenced her life in business, philanthropy

From fast food to fast horses, Lexington businessman Warren Rosenthal made an impact on nearly as many businesses as he did people in his 96 years of life.

"He's been a part of my life my entire life," family friend Kelly Gore said.

Originally from Paducah, Kentucky, Rosenthal owned and lived on Patchen Wilkes Farm in Lexington, known for their pure white thoroughbreds.

It was his success in that business as well as a company that owned Long John Silver's and Fazoli's that inspired Kelly Gore to start her own business.

"My mom was the CEO of one of his companies at Renfro Valley,” Gore said. “So, I got to see women lead and women that I really admired, but I also saw that people could be really successful in business."

Gore admired the high standards he had for his products.

"I remember being a little girl and taste-testing food and different things like that,” Gore said. “So, I knew when I started my business I wanted to have the best quality."

Another aspect that stuck with Gore was Rosenthal’s dedication to philanthropy.

"He lived a life of giving,” Gore said. “He often said that his greatest joy was giving back to this community."

So, Gore keeps those values at the core of her business, iBloom, carrying on a legacy that she says Rosenthal left for countless others too.

"I posted a tribute to him and to see all these people that worked for him say ‘this was the best job they ever had’ or ‘he had the greatest impact on their life’ and to think that was years ago but that that still lives on," Gore said.

Rosenthal's visitation will be Monday morning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at Temple Adath Israel.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking visitors to make a donation to a charity of their choice.