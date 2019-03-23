Lexington woman faces federal charges; accused of producing child porn

An investigation into child pornography stretched all the way from Missouri to Lexington, where a woman now faces charges of producing child porn content.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force communicated with a suspect there who admitted to possessing child pornography, and told investigators he had received some of the material from a woman who used to live in Missouri.

After further investigation detectives determined the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Paige Cagle, had moved to Lexington. Working with law enforcement, officers were able to track Cagle down to a home on Brian Avenue.

Investigators say Cagle admitted to creating the videos, and told officers she herself had been abused as a child, and had not been able to break the cycle.

Officers say Cagle admitted to making two child pornography videos in Joplin, Missouri, and an additional three videos while living in Winchester.

Cagle is now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

