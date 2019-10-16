Lexington woman found not guilty in 2018 manslaughter case

A Lexington woman was found not guilty of manslaughter following a deadly 2018 shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Montash Jackson, 20, was found not guilty of manslaughter and wanton endangerment Tuesday in Fayette Circuit Court.

Police say the July 2018 shooting killed Jasimir Allen. Investigators said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that Jackson and Allen knew each other, but Allen wasn't the intended target.

Police originally charged Jackson with murder and four counts of wanton endangerment before a grand jury returned the manslaughter indictment. The other wanton endangerment charges were dismissed before the trial began.