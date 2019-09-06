Lexington woman indicted in connection to June bomb threats

A Lexington woman was indicted Thursday for calling in bogus bomb threats to 911 back in June.

The indictment alleges 31-year-old Crystal Brotherton told 911 operators there were bombs at multiple businesses along New Circle Road near the Bryan Station Road intersection and demanded they be evacuated or “everyone will die.”

According to the indictment, Brotherton made the calls between June 20 and June 21 of 2019. WKYT was at the scene after some of the calls had been made. Businesses were evacuated and sections of the inner loop of New Circle Road were blocked as police investigated. Ultimately, they determined there was no validity to the threats.

Brotherton faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each charge.

A date for her appearance in federal court has not yet been scheduled.