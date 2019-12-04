Lexington woman organizes gift drive for Central Kentucky families

A Lexington woman is doing what she can to help make sure families have a good Christmas this year.

Jeanine Arendt runs the Heavenly Blessings Soup Kitch and Mission. That's how she found out that some of her clients aren't going to be able to provide for their children this holiday.

Arendt has 21 red hearts on her tree, representing the families she wants to help this year. She's organized a gift drive and is asking for help.

The families are from Lexington and Scott, Madison and Garrard counties. Some are single mothers, others are parents with autistic children, and some are battling diseases.

Of those 21 families, 13 still need donors.

"The families are asking just for Christmas dinner and blankets and pots and pans, things that they need. The kids, if they're girls, baby dolls, or boys, just boy things," said Arendt.

Donations need to be dropped off by Dec. 18.

To adopt a family, you can go to the Heavenly Blessings Soup Kitchen and Mission's Facebook page, or you can call Arendt at (417) 593-4098.