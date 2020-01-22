Lexington woman admits to producing child porn

A Lexington woman has admitted to producing child porn.

The U.S Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Paige Cagle admitted Wednesday to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Cagle was indicted in April 2019.

[PREVIOUS: Lexington woman faces federal charges; accused of producing child porn]

The investigation stretched all the way from Missouri to Lexington.

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, Cagle admitted she had sexually abused a young child and that she made two videos of the abuse while in Joplin, Missouri, and three videos of the abuse while in Clark County, Kentucky.

The U.S Attorney's Office says Cagle then shared the videos on the internet. They say she also admitted to possessing other child pornography.

Cagle is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30. She faces up to 30 years in prison.