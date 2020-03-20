Lexington woman relates experience of having COVID-19

Fatima Warren is self-quarantined in her room.

"I just ached,” says Fatima. “I felt like if somebody would go touch me, their finger was just like melting into my skin." (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

It's been ten days since she started feeling symptoms – fever, chills, and shortness of breath.

"I just ached,” says Fatima. “I felt like if somebody would go touch me, their finger was just like melting into my skin."

Fatima’s COVID 19 diagnosis finally came on Thursday.

She says getting the test was probably the hardest part of the process.

She says she first went to UK hospital, where she tested negative for the flu and pneumonia and was sent home.

After talking to numerous healthcare professionals over the course of three days she finally got the test. The results came back almost a week later: positive for COVID-19.

Now, after her own experience, Warren feels like the numbers out there aren't accurate.

"It's like, ‘Oh, these numbers are here, and these numbers are there.’ Let's just start with this. Those numbers are lying. That is not the true number. It took me 9 days to get tested. It took me nine days. My number didn't count until yesterday."

While she knows not everyone will be tested, she's encouraging people to take the virus and their symptoms seriously.

"Own your symptoms. Your symptoms are your symptoms. They may not be everybody else's symptoms," says Fatima.

Fatima’s quarantine is scheduled to last another five days. She says she plans on staying home, and not getting re-tested until all her symptoms are gone.

