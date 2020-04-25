Lexington woman runs canceled Derby marathon while socially distancing

A Lexington woman spent her morning meeting her goals after the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon scheduled for Saturday, April 25 was canceled due to Covid-19.

Keesha Watts started training for the marathon in January and said she was 75% through when she learned he race would be canceled for health and safety reasons.

"I was like, I'm still doing it rain or shine, I'll run the streets in Lexington," Watts told WKYT.

Weeks ago she told friends about her plans and route for the Saturday morning run but one friend, Kristina Tuttle decided to make it more special for Watts.

"When I found out she still wanted to run it, I told her I supported her, and then I decided that I wanted to make it a big deal," Tuttle began. "She had mentioned other friends running with her, so then I reached out to some of those people and some of our close friends."

Tuttle organized friends switch out to join Watts every three miles or however long they decided to run so Watts rarely had to run alone. Even while running Watts made sure to stay safe, yelling "Six Feet" to make sure every runner distanced enough.

"This was way better than it could have been if it were an official race. I mean all these people, friend and family here today giving up their Saturday to run and support me, it just means so much," Watts said.

Friends set up a finish line at the end of the 26.2 miles at Henry Clay High School with an inflatable finish archway donated by Bob Baney with Race Rise for Watts to pass through as she took her last steps.