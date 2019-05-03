Lexington cancer survivor among 145 walking in Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

For 11 years something special has happened at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day in the form of the annual Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.

The parade is a moment to celebrate breast and ovarian cancer survivors who have already won their own tough race.

This year among the 145 taking to the track was a Lexington woman who knows the horse industry well and who says walking the track is about letting others know there is hope.

This time of year is pretty special around Timber Town Stable in Fayette County...

"It's fun to see the new babies every morning when we come in" said Jackie Casey.

Pastures here are full of foals that might just be the next racing legends.

As farm coordinator at Timber Town Stable, Jackie Casey's mind is always on the breeding and foaling of mares.

Horses in the last year have been a welcome distraction for the wife and mother.

"It was something I found in the shower and at first I thought okay its nothing, it was about the size of a gumball," said Casey.

Despite knowing breast cancer ran in her family...she never dreamed it would be her.

In 2018 a mammogram revealed the 38-year-old had stage two highly aggressive breast cancer.

"Your mind just kind of goes into fight mode or mine did and I was like okay tell me the next steps," said Casey.

She underwent a double mastectomy, long days of chemo and would lose her hair, but through it all, she had the support of her family and friends.

"My husband was instrumental in helping me through the whole thing, he was so great about helping our 5-year-old with you know mommy is still beautiful," said Casey.

Her horse community was there too, she felt their love the last few months as they helped to nominate her for the Oaks Day tradition.

Casey will be one of 145 breast and ovarian cancer survivors to walk the track.

It’s going to be a chance for my husband and I to look at each other and say we did this together and we are okay," said Casey.

Casey is doing well, in fact, on January 19 she was declared cancer free, but not always worry-free.

"It's always there in the back of my mind, is it going to come back, but I'm trying to move forward," said Casey.

Jackie Casey is like those new foals she sees every day, full of life and new beginnings.

To date $1 million has been raised for breast health through the "Pink Out" at the track including a dollar from the sale of each pink Lilly drink sold on Oaks day.