Lexington woman's organic pet products finalist for award

A Lexington woman's line of organic pet grooming products is a finalist for the 2019 Eco-Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize excellence in social and environmental sustainability for products, services, companies, and websites.

You can vote for Boland here.

Melissa Boland created 4 Legger. The pet grooming products are all-natural and safe for pets.

Original story: Lexington woman's cancer journy leads her make pet grooming products safer

Boland lost a beloved pet to cancer.

“He actually got cancer first, he got cancer when he was 8-years-old and his vet felt like it was caused by exposure to environmental toxins,” said Boland.

After that, she took a closer look at the chemicals used in some of the shampoo products for pets.

Boland says she didn't find many regulations for those products.

4 Legger now includes more than a dozen products.

The brand is certified by the National Organic Program and now has the full USDA seal.

“Our dogs are just subjected to whatever we choose to allow in their lives. So as the vision of 4 Legger began to emerge it meant that we had to do something different going forward,” said Boland.

Her line of products is now sold locally and globally.

Boland’s products are manufactured in New England but can be found here in Lexington at several stores, including Good Foods Co-Op, Earth Dog Spa and Apawthecary and Pet Wants-Lex as well as online.

