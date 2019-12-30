Lexington woodshop gives hope to homeless

Homeless men working at Iron Bridge Woodshop (Photo: WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 6:06 PM, Dec 30, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woodshop is crafting more than just cutting boards and signs. It is giving homeless people a place to work, and giving them a new purpose.

Iron Bridge Woodshop was organized by Six Treasures Ministries, a non-profit founded in 10 years ago. At the woodshop, homeless men make coasters and other wood-workings. The the money they make off the products stays in the ministry to keep it going.

Nathanial Buck has been staying at the Hope Center, a Lexington homeless shelter, for seven years. At least once a week, he comes to the warehouse and makes perfectly cut wooden art.

"It makes me feel good. Makes me feel worth it. I can give something back," said Buck.

The woodshop was all Robert Littrell's idea.

"What i realized is that these homeless men that I was meeting were very similar to me in so many ways and i just became friends with them," said Littrell.

The warehouse-sized business had smaller beginnings. "We started one day a week. We would get a group of volunteers and homeless guys in our basement and we would work for four hours making cutting boards and then we would end with a meal at our house so we did that week after week after week for three years."

They eventually moved to a warehouse, and the hope is to grow from one day a week to more.

At Iron Bridge Woodshop, they say it's not about what the workers get, it's about what they give.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus