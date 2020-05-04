Lexington's COVID-19 Economic Response Committee tasked with developing guidelines for businesses to reopen

In a virtual special meeting held by the City of Lexington Monday, officials introduced the COVID-19 Economic Response Committee.

It's a group of leaders in different industries tasked with developing new rules and guidelines for businesses to reopen safely.

"I would like to see them come up with guidelines that keep the people safe, but also allow us to continue to do business as well," Kentucky Branded President Joe Kawaja said.

Kawaja is one of countless Kentuckians who has had to close his business's doors because of COVID-19.

He's been able to survive with online sales, but it's not quite the same as the in-store experience.

"Actually to see our clientele again, it's been a long time," Kawaja said. "We're excited to welcome people back into our stores."

But, most importantly, to do so safely, which is what Mayor Linda Gorton's COVID-19 Economic Response Committee is tasked with figuring how to do.

The committee has two weeks to come up with a plan for each individual industry's reopening guidelines to be submitted to the governor's office.

"This is going to be a delicate balancing act as we reopen parts of the economy," Lexington Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh said. "We're going to be measuring and monitoring the potential increase in cases with the ability to have more freedom and more face to face contact in society."

Until those specific guidelines are finalized, Kawaja said they're already working to order face masks and sanitizing supplies to make sure they are prepared to unlock their doors and welcome in customers on May 20.

The committee is expected to finish the plans by May 15, and send them to the governor's office for review by May 18.