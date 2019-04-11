Lexington's Community Paramedicine Program finds funding, for now

A program that helps people with medical problems will continue in Lexington, despite some city budget cuts.

Mayor Linda Gorton says she's found some funding to save the city's Community Paramedicine Program, for now.

When Mayor Gorton announced her new budget, she expressed concern the city couldn't find the money to fund the program. On Thursday, however, she says that's changed.

Community Paramedicine is a program that has paramedics schedule visits to homes of people who call 911 often, to help treat them before they need a ride to the emergency room. The program helps free up crews for urgent care, while still getting those patients the treatment they need.

In a story last year, WKYT profiled a woman who kept going to the emergency room for dizzy spells, but doctors couldn't find anything. The paramedicine crew was able find that she had an abnormal heart rhythm and get her treatment.

Community Paramedicine is funded by grants, and Mayor Gorton said she realized how important it was, so they found the money to fund it for the time being.

“I wasn’t able to fund a full, you know, $637,000 dollar paramedicine program, but since my budget address and today, we have figured out a way to fund it through the end of the year,” says Mayor Gorton.

Gorton says the city will continue to explore community partnerships to try and fully fund the program.

