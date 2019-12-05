Lexington's Hope Center asking for donations ahead of the holidays

The Hope Center in Lexington is asking for donations to give to people in need.

The Hope Center is collecting donations through Dec. 16. (WKYT)

The center is hosting a Christmas party for more than 650 men and women who are either homeless or struggling with addiction.

The Hope Center is asking for long underwear, hats, gloves, scarves, coats, hoodies, backpacks, duffle bags, and bus passes.

Your donations will be gifted to people in need at the party.

"These kinds of donations for the Christmas party really help us show the clients that the community cares about them and that they want them to learn a new way to live," said Hope Center Director of Development Carrie Thayer.

The center is also asking for new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Those will go to children whose parents are in recovery.

You can drop off those gifts between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Don Ball campus on W. Loudon Avenue by Dec. 16.

You can also donate to the Hope Center online.