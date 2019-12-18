Lexington's Hope Center brings holiday joy to its clients

It's that time of the year when many people are getting in the holiday spirit. Today the Hope Center helped many people do just that with their annual Christmas party.

"We have donated gifts from the community and we are able to provide to every single one of our homeless clients, recovery clients, as well as those in our mental health program and veterans program," Carey Cairo, Volunteer Manager of the Hope Center, said.

The clients got to pick out gifts for themselves, and could even pick up gifts for their children and wives. The Hope Center made sure to give them a wonderful Christmas despite any circumstances.

"People, who come here may not have resources to get a gift for themselves," Michael Mattingly, one of the many volunteers, said. "To give them a gift for Christmas is a great opportunity."

On top of that, gift wrapping, cookie snacking, and even an appearance by Santa himself made for a joyful day. The event as a whole warmed many hearts in need.

"Our clients are, a lot of them, pretty removed from their families, maybe not very in touch with their families this time of year," Cairo said. "So, it really is special for them to know that people in the community care about them."

The Hope Center's goal is to continue to team up with the community to bring their clients holiday joy for many years to come.