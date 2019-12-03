Lexington's emergency winter weather plan in effect until Thursday

Lexington's Emergency Winter Weather Plan is in effect.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated the plan Monday night, and it will run through the morning of Thursday, Dec. 5.

The plan is activated any day or night when the temperature low is expected to fall below 32 degrees.

All shelters in the area will add the capacity to take in people in need out of the cold.

LexTran will offer free rides to shelters.

You can call the HopeMobile at 859-252-7881, or the Compassionate Caravan at 859-255-0301 for someone who needs help.