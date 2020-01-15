Lexington's first case of pertussis in 2020 confirmed

Lexington's first case of pertussis, or whooping cough, in 2020 has been confirmed at one of the city's high schools.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department tweeted, saying the case was confirmed at Frederick Douglass High School.

Another case was confirmed at the school back in December.

It can take around 1-2 weeks for your child to develop symptoms of pertussis.

Symptoms resemble a common cold but later develop into a distinct cough, vomiting, and fatigue.

If your child has symptoms, they should stay home from school and go to the doctor, even if they've been vaccinated.

If you have not received a vaccination, the health department encourages you to get one.

You can call the clinic at (859) 288-2483 to schedule an appointment.