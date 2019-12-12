Lexington announces holiday waste collection schedule

Lexington's Division of Waste Management is adjusting its collection schedule for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Residents and businesses who normally have curbside waste collection on Tuesdays will be serviced on Monday, Dec. 23.

Those who will be impacted by the holiday schedule change should place their trash cans out after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 to ensure collection.

No yard waste will be collected between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5. Only trash and recycling will be collected during those weeks. This affects all residents with city curbside waste collection.

Lexington's Division of Waste Management also says residents can throwaway natural Christmas trees by placing them on the curb next to their trashcans for collection from Jan. 6-31.

The Division of Waste Management reminds residents to remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations before setting your tree out or placing natural items in your trashcan.

For more information on the holiday collection schedule, contact LexCall at (859) 425-2255.