Lexington's ice rink opens Friday

Downtown Lexington's ice skating rink is set to open at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Unified Trust Company Ice Rink is located in Triangle Park.

The rink will stay open through mid-January.

The Triangle Park Café will also be open for guests to enjoy hot beverages and food.

Skaters can also register to win lower arena tickets to see Ariana Grande's concert in Rupp Arena.

To register, you have to make a purchase from the rink or the café between the time it opens and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.