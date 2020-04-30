Lexington's natural areas reopening

Lexington is reopening Raven Run and McConnell Springs.

Both natural areas have been closed to the public since March 27 because of COVID-19.

“We had to close our natural areas because they were overrun with visitors who were not practicing social distancing,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Now that conditions are improving, we’re going to open them again, but with some controls in place to ensure it’s possible to be safe.”

On May 4-5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Raven Run and McConnell Springs will be open to first responders, health care workers, senior citizens age 60 and over and their immediate households. Proper identification will be required.

Beginning on May 6 these hiking areas will be open to the public. Hikers will have to register online and print a receipt to bring with them for admission of one car only. Registration will open on a weekly basis.

Each registration is good for two hours of hiking time at Raven Run and one hour at McConnell Springs.

Visit https://parks.lexingtonky.gov for information on how to register.