Lexington's newest elementary school to be named after city's first black female firefighter

Lexington's newest public elementary school will be named after the city's first black female firefighter who died in the line of duty, according to WKYT reporting partner the Herald-Leader.

The elementary school on Athens-Boonesboro Road will be named in honor of Brenda Cowan. She died after being gunned down in 2004 in response to a domestic violence call with other firefighters.

The Herald-Leader reports that a Facebook page with more than 1600 members advocated for the school to be named after Cowan. Also, former Lexington Mayor Teresa Isaac has been pushing to honor Cowan with the naming.

A naming committee of families with children who will attend the school, school district leaders, community representatives and elected officials in the area helped to make the decision.

Recommendations were also given to the committee, but the committee meetings were closed to the public, according to the Herald-Leader.

Brenda Cowan Elementary is set to be the largest elementary school ever built in Fayette County, according to the Herald-Leader. It's set to open in August 2019.

