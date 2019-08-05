Lexington's newest fire station fills gap for department

A new fire station in Lexington is expected to allow the city's department to have better response times in certain areas.

The new station is located off of Citation Boulevard on the north side of the city, and it is home to one engine, one tanker and 15 firefighters. The crew responded to their first call Monday morning.

"This station will help reduce response times," Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said. "It'll provide better, quicker service to the citizens that we serve."

The firefighters are serving neighborhoods in the Masterson Station area, and the tanker will be available throughout Fayette County.

"We are excited that [the tanker is] here. It's definitely going to fill a gap that we have in water coverage throughout the county, especially more in the rural areas," Saas said. "It can also be used if maybe downtown doesn't have good water pressure. We can use this to supplement some of those weaker hydrants."

This is the 24th fire station in Lexington, and the city is holding a ribbon-cutting event for the fire station Aug. 20.