Lexington's second salt barn is officially open.

Mayor Linda Gorton and several councilmembers cut the ribbon on the new facility Monday morning.

“Winter has already arrived, and now we’re ready for the next cold, snowy blast,” Gorton said. “This is an important step forward in our ability to clear our roads quickly and efficiently.”

The new barn holds about 7,000 tons of salt. That, combined with the other barn, will house all of the salt Lexington needs for a typical winter.

Councilmember Richard Moloney says the addition will cut down on drive time for salt trucks.

“Our citizens depend on us to make the roads safer when the weather is bad, and this new barn will help us work faster and better,” Gorton said.

“With this new salt, we will be able to provide quicker and more efficient weather response,” said Rob Allen, Director of Streets and Roads.

The new barn is off of Brannon Road in Jessamine County.

Crews started filling it with salt after the ribbon cutting.

Lexington's first salt barn is on Old Frankfort Pike.