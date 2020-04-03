Lexmark employees volunteering to make face masks for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are putting themselves on the front line every day to battle COVID-19, but many don’t have the amount of equipment needed to carry out that fight.

Workers at one local company are doing their part to change that.

"A small group can make a big difference," says Kelly Tingle, an employee at Lexmark.

As the importance of masks, gloves, and other forms of PPE rises, workers at the company are shifting production to create face shields for doctors.

"I met with the doctor the next day and we started making masks on Monday, says Eric Langevin, another Lexmark employee. “We had them test them out, and on Tuesday we started full production."

Workers can make a couple of hundred face shields a day. Those are then taken to Baptist Health to help their medical staff. Any overflow will then go to other hospitals in the Baptist Health System.

Officials say this is their way of giving back and helping during this time when doctors can use all the help they can get.

"Everybody right now, I think, is trying to think of how they can help with what's going on and Eric's team is a perfect example of what you can do,” says Tingle.

“They saw a need, and they just attacked it," says Tingle.

