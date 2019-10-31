Lextran announces detours ahead of Trump rally on Monday

Some Lextran routes will be detoured or delayed on Monday, Nov. 4 as President Trump holds a rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The transportation service is forewarning customers and the general public of significant delays across the city during the rally.

The following is the most recent information on affected bus routes as of 2 p.m, Oct. 31. Updates to these changes can be found here. Route changes go into effect Monday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m.:

Route 2 - Georgetown Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and 4th & Jefferson.

Route 2 - Georgetown Inbound will not be serving stops between Connie Griffth and the Transit Center.

Route 6 - N. Broadway Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and 3rd & Broadway.

Route 6 - N. Broadway Inbound will not be serving stops between 4th & Broadway and the Transit Center.

Route 8 - Versailles Rd Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and Oliver Lewis Way & Versailles Rd.

Route 8 - Versailles Rd Inbound will not be serving stops between Maxwell & Broadway and the Transit Center.

Route 12 - Leestown Rd Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and Oliver Lewis Way & Leestown Rd.

Route 12 - Leestown Rd Inbound will not be serving stops between Leestown Rd & Oliver Lewis Way and the Transit Center

Route 13 - S. Broadway Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and Virginia & S. Broadway.

Route 13 - S. Broadway Inbound will not be serving stops between S. Broadway & Maxwell and the Transit Center.

Route 21 - Airport/Keeneland Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and Oliver Lewis Way & Versailles Rd.

Route 21 - Airport/Keeneland Inbound will not be serving stops between Maxwell & Broadway and the Transit Center.

Route 22 - Mercer Rd Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and 4th & Newtown Pike.

Route 22 - Mercer Rd Inbound will not be serving stops between Newtown Pike & 4th and the Transit Center.

Route 24 - Old Frankfort Pike Outbound will not be serving stops between the Transit Center and Red Mile & S. Broadway.

Route 24 - Old Frankfort Pike Inbound will not be serving stops between Maxwell & Broadway and the Transit Center.

**Route 14 - UK Blue/White and Route 15 - Red Mile CW/CCW will be on regular route with no detours**

