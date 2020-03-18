Lextran announces service changes in response to COVID-19

In an effort to protect employees and customers, Lextran has announced that beginning March 19, some routes will be discontinued, while others will have reduced service around the city.

Weekday service on the following routes will operate on a reduced schedule:

• 1 – Woodhill Drive

• 2 – Georgetown Road

• 4 – Newtown Pike

• 6 – North Broadway

• 7 – North Limestone

• 9 – Eastland Drive

• 11 – Richmond Road

• 12 – Leestown Road

• 13 – South Broadway

• 14 – UK Blue/White

• 15 – Red Mile

Bus service will be suspended on the following routes until further notice:

• 16 – Southland Drive

• 21 – Airport/Keeneland

• 24 – Old Frankfort Pike

The following routes will not be impacted and will continue to operate as scheduled:

• 3 – Tates Creek Road

• 5 – Nicholasville Road

• 8 – Versailles Road

• 10 – Hamburg Pavilion

• 17 – Northside Connector

• 18 – Centre Parkway Connector

• 22 – Mercer Road

• 51 Night – Woodhill Drive

• 52 Night – Georgetown Road

• 58 Night – Versailles Road

• 59 Night – Eastland

Lextran’s paratransit service for people with disabilities (WHEELS) will continue to operate normally. Passengers should contact WHEELS directly if they need to cancel trips.

Additionally, Lextran is eliminating fares until further notice amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort is intended to speed the boarding process and allow passengers to take their seats faster, thus maximizing social distancing between operators and passengers. All passengers are asked to use the rear door for entry and exit. Those passengers with limited mobility and using mobility devices may continue to use the front door. All passengers will be required to exit the bus at the end of the line and at the Transit Center.

“We are asking that customers avoid travel if they are feeling sick. If you are riding, please practice good hygiene and social distancing,” said Carrie Butler, Lextran General Manager.

The passenger waiting areas at the downtown Transit Center will be closed starting Thursday, another effort by Lextran to minimize passenger contact and maximize social distancing.

Lextran continues to clean and disinfect buses daily, with extra sanitation efforts on high-touch areas. Additional staff members have been stationed at the downtown Transit Center to assist with onboard cleaning between trips. Passengers are encouraged to practice good hygiene on and off the bus.

Specific schedule details can be found at lextran.com/covid19service.

