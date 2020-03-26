Lextran employee has preliminary positive test for COVID-19

A release from Lextran on Thursday states that a Lextran employee has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

The final confirmation of the results will come from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The release states that other employees at Lextran who may have been in contact with the individual have been notified and are following recommended protocols.

Since January, Lextran has increased sanitation efforts at all facilities and on the buses with attention to high-touch points.

On March 17, the Loudon Administrative Office and Customer Service were both closed to the public, and employees able to participate in telework were instructed to do so.

On March 19, Lextran reduced service, temporarily eliminated fares, closed the downtown waiting areas, asked passengers to limit all non-essential travel, and implemented rear-door only entry and exit procedures on the buses.

Lextran has been encouraging passengers and employees to practice good hygiene and social distancing throughout the pandemic.

