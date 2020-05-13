Lextran takes precautions to protect drivers, passengers

When it comes to social distancing, Lextran has reduced the number of people that can be on a bus at one time. Right now, that’s no more than 10 passengers.

The company has placed signs on every other seat directing passengers where to sit.

“We eliminated fare collection so that passengers, as long as they don’t have a mobility device, will enter through the rear door that sort of keeps some separation between the driver and passengers,” says General Manager of Lextran, Carrie Butler.

There is also a chain separating the front part of the bus where only drivers, the elderly, and the disabled can sit, from the back.

Shadow buses are available at bus stops to accommodate more than 10 passengers if necessary.

Employees are sanitizing more frequently and have their own routines in place to stay safe.

“Wearing my gloves, wiping down everything, maybe try to crack a few windows for ventilation, but that’s the same thing I’m trying to do for my passengers,” says Lextran bus driver Michael Scearce. “We all in this together.”

Managers say they’re thinking about adding more physical barriers when fare collection resumes.

The company is also checking employees’ temperatures when they report to work.

Lextran says it will keep an eye on ridership over the next few weeks as more businesses open and will make changes as necessary.

