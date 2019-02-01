Lextran buses to reserve a seat in honor of Rosa Parks

Lextran will be reserving a seat on all of the city’s buses next week in honor of Rosa Parks.

Starting on Parks’ birthday, Monday Feb. 4, you can find a seat featuring a poster of Parks on each of the Lextran’s buses. Each poster will be accompanied by a QR code, courtesy of the Lexington Public Library, that will direct riders to books about Parks.

“Rosa Parks’ legacy reminds us that everyone has the power to initiate change,” said Lextran General Manager Carrie Butler. “In reserving a seat for her, we honor her bravery and convictions.”

It was December 1955 when Parks famously initiated a bus boycott during the civil rights movement after she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man while on her commute home.