Libertarian Party happy to cause 'delicious tears from Bevin supporters'

The Libertarian Party of Kentucky is relishing the role of spoiler in the 2019 Kentucky governor's race, as they had strong words for supporters of Gov. Matt Bevin in his apparent defeat.

Libertarian candidate John Hicks received 28,426 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting. That total was far more than the approximately 5,000-vote difference between Democrat Andy Beshear and Republican Matt Bevin.

"We are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters," the party said in a Facebook post.

The party also claims Bevin's decision to not have Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton as his running mate for reelection played a role in Bevin's results along with many political positions that go against what many libertarians believe in. The statement concluded with a final parting shot for Bevin supporters.

"For the Bevin supporters, your tears are delicious."