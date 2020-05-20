Licking River crests, water slowly receding in Harrison County

The Licking River is starting to recede, and for many in Cynthiana, it can't happen quickly enough.

County officials say the Licking River crested early Wednesday morning at 22.4 feet. Since then, it’s gone down two inches.

That’s good news compared to the original projection.

Roadways all over Cynthiana are covered in water. Homes and businesses are damaged and some people are displaced.

Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett says right now they have to wait and see how far the river drops before they can move forward.

“There’s really not much you can do,” says Barnett. “We will assess it, will keep an eye on the National Weather Service to put out an estimate about where they think the river will be at based on rain expectations so we watch them very closely.”

A shelter for displaced people at the middle school is currently closed, but the carts and food are still inside. Barnett says they can re-open the shelter at a moment’s notice.

