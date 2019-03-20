LifeWay closing all brick-and-mortar stores; will focus on digital services

Photo: LifeWay Newsroom
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) – Lifeway Christian Resources announced on Wednesday that they will be closing their brick and mortar stores to focus more on providing digital services.

The Christian bookstore has 170 locations, including in Lexington and Richmond.

In January LifeWay announced it would reduce the number of its retail locations due to declining customer traffic and sales.

The timing of store closings will vary depending on local circumstances. LifeWay expects all brick-and-mortar stores to close by the end of the year.

 
