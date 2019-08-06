Lightning strike destroys toilet after methane gas ignites

Luckily, it happened when no one was using the bathroom.

When a bolt of lightning struck a homeowner’s septic tank Sunday morning in Port Charlotte, the electric blast ignited the methane gas inside.

The resulting explosion traveled through the sewer line with enough force to shatter the master bathroom toilet into hundreds of pieces.

Shards of porcelain which embedded in the bathroom wall caused no injuries because no one was in the bathroom at the time.

“Most likely all sewer piping will need to be replaced [along with the] septic tank,” according to a Facebook post by A-1 Affordable Plumbing, which urges would-be toilet users to be cautious during bad weather.

“No more pooping while it’s storming outside,” the post reads.

